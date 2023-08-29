WWE's Bayley Auctioning Off Ring Gear To Benefit Maui Communities Affected By Wildfires

With the Maui wildfires continuing to take their toll on the Hawaiian Island, the professional wrestling world is doing its part to help out in any way it can. Two weeks ago, AEW's "Fight for the Fallen" editions of "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," and "AEW Collision" saw proceeds for the show go to the Maui food bank, as well as all proceeds from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy. Now it's WWE star Bayley's turn to pitch in.

Taking to Twitter shortly after "WWE Raw" last night, Bayley announced, for the first time in her career, that she would be auctioning off some of her ring gear, including gear from her earlier runs in WWE. All proceeds from the auction will go to what Bayley described as a Hawaiian community fund. She further stated she would elaborate on more details regarding the auction, and the community fund, at some point on Tuesday.

For the first time since I began wrestling, I will be auctioning of a few pieces of old gear. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to a Hawaiian community fund that I will elaborate more on when I share all the info tomorrow. Please stay tuned! 🤙🏼🌸#WWERaw #MauiStrong pic.twitter.com/t3Ho38NiT2 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 29, 2023

Whatever Bayley is able to contribute can only be a big help for the people of Maui. Since the beginning of the month, the wildfires are said to have caused the destruction of over 2,200 buildings on the island. As of last week, over 115 people are reported to have lost their lives in the town of Lahaina alone, with nearly 400 people said to still be missing. With no timetable on how long the auction is set to go for, Bayley may have an opportunity to spotlight it this Friday on "WWE SmackDown." The Damage CTRL leader has recently been in the corner of teammate and WWE Women's Champion IYO Sky, including on last week's episode of "SmackDown," where Sky retained the title against Zelina Vega.