Tony Khan Explains How This Week's AEW Shows Will Benefit A Great Cause

Tragedy has surrounded Maui since the beginning of August, thanks to a series of wildfires that have led to significant loss of life and massive damage across the island. Over the weekend, AEW owner Tony Khan revealed that as a result of the tragic events in Maui, AEW would be moving up plans for their "Fight For the Fallen" edition of "Dynamite," in order to provide some help for Maui at this difficult time.

In an appearance on "The Chase McCabe Show" promoting "Dynamite," Khan gave more information regarding this year's "Fight For the Fallen," even stressing that those who couldn't make tonight's show in Nashville, Tennessee could help.

"It feels really special to do our first show ever at Bridgestone Arena, and it's for a great cause this week," Khan said. "It's going to have a great wrestling show, and we'll also be donating proceeds from this event directly to the Maui Food Bank, which could really use the donations at this time. Even if you can't make it to the show, I think it would be great if people could try to donate to the Maui Food Bank, with what's happening right now, and the terrible situations with the fires in Maui."

In addition to the good cause, tonight's "Dynamite" will continue AEW's path towards All In at Wembley Stadium in under two weeks. The show will feature Kenny Omega sitting down with Jim Ross, Adam Cole and MJF discussing their All In match, The Gunns vs. The Young Bucks, and Chris Jericho's decision regarding the Don Callis Family.

