Tony Khan Says He's 'Very Excited' For Upcoming AEW Dynamite Segment

AEW President Tony Khan is excited about a segment involving Kenny Omega on this week's "AEW Dynamite."

During his recent appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," Khan talked about Omega's sitdown interview with Jim Ross which will take place this week, hinting that Omega will likely talk about Don Callis' betrayal of Omega earlier this year.

"Don Callis is a great wrestling mind. He guided Kenny Omega to the AEW World Championship and helped Kenny keep that championship," said Khan. "And, frankly, Kenny wanted to go out on his own. Kenny's a great wrestler, I don't think he needed the help to win the championship.

"He would've been a great AEW World Champion without Don Callis, but we've seen Don Callis really took advantage of Kenny Omega, manipulated him, and I'm very excited to hear from Kenny Omega this week on Wednesday night 'Dynamite' when he sits with Good 'Ol JR and talks about what's happening between him and Don Callis."

Callis betrayed Omega earlier this year, during the former AEW World Champion's steel cage match against Jon Moxley. Callis, who previously managed Omega, helped Moxley win the match after he assaulted Omega with a screwdriver. The AEW President said that Callis double-crossing Omega was not something many people thought would happen and he's eager to hear what Omega has to say about Callis.

Omega revealed on last week's "Dynamite" that he will discuss about the future and his plans for the upcoming All In pay-per-view at Wembley. The Young Bucks accepted FTR's challenge for an AEW World Tag Team match at All In last Wednesday, which leaves Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page — the two other members of The Elite — with no confirmed match for this month's pay-per-view.

On the upcoming "Dynamite," there will also be a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death match between Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett, AEW International Champion putting his title on the line against Wheeler Yuta, and Dr. Britt Baker and The Bunny facing off in a qualifier match for the AEW Women's Championship at All In.