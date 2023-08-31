Bully Ray Says, Back In The Day, They Would Have 'Beat The Sh*t Out Of' AEW's Jack Perry

During a recent episode of "Busted Open," Bully Ray weighed in with his thoughts on how AEW should've handled the reported incident between Jack Perry and CM Punk at AEW All In.

"Jungle Boy is an ignorant young boy who doesn't understand this industry," Ray said. "He doesn't know better. He's a young, brash kid who doesn't know better. And I'm sure the dirt sheets are gonna have a field day with this one. But he needs to be sat down by a veteran like a Taz, like a J.R., like a Billy Gunn, one of those guys, and made to understand and educate him as to why you don't say those things on camera for a multitude of reasons."

The multi-time tag team champion went on to share that if this incident happened "back in the day," Perry would've faced harsher repercussions.

"He doesn't know any better," Ray reiterated. "He's flexing when he shouldn't be flexing, and flexing for no reason. Back in the day, there was a way to handle young boys like Jack Perry. Some of those ways still apply. And I'm not talking about beating the s*** out of him, but back in the day, that's what would have happened."

Regarding who should've handled speaking to Perry on the spot, Ray is giving Tony Khan a pass since All In was about to go live when the altercation happened.

"Tony could not take all of his attention away from producing the opening of one of the biggest wrestling shows in history to go talk to young boy schmuck face Jack Perry about saying stupid s*** and getting into an altercation with Punk. After it was over, absolutely, Tony Khan should've spoke to both of them."

