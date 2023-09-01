WWE SmackDown Preview 9/1: John Cena Returns, More

Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" is the final stop before tomorrow night's Payback premium live event. A big go-home show is planned, with John Cena appearing for the first time since Money in the Bank on July 1. Although it's currently unclear what WWE has lined up for Cena later, we do know that he is scheduled to make more appearances on the blue brand in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso will address the ongoing turmoil involving his family. After Jimmy cost his brother Jey Uso in his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, Jey opted to quit WWE that following "SmackDown" after laying out both Jimmy and Reigns. Notably, tonight's segment with Jimmy was penciled in for last week's broadcast; however, plans for the Friday night show were altered due to the deaths of Terry Funk and Windham Rotunda, who was known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt.

And lastly, LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar are set to face Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Mysterio is scheduled to defend the WWE United States Championship against Theory tomorrow night at Payback. "The Master of the 619" defeated Theory to become a three-time WWE U.S. Champion on the August 11 episode of "SmackDown"; Mysterio had replaced Escobar, who won the WWE United States Championship Invitational Tournament in July for a shot at the gold, in that match following an attack by Theory.