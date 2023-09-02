Former WWE Star Erick Rowan Opens Up About The Death Of Windham Rotunda, Aka Bray Wyatt

Former WWE star and original Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan has written publicly about the death of Windham Rotunda, better known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt. Rowan, whose real name is Joseph Ruud, posted an emotional statement on Twitter on Friday, a little over a week after Rotunda's passing on August 24. Rowan was also front and center during WWE's tribute to Rotunda on last Friday's "WWE SmackDown," where a traditional 10-bell salute to honor both Rotunda and Terry Funk opened the show.

On Twitter, Rowan discussed Rotunda and the bond of the Wyatt Family, which also included the late Brodie Lee as well as Braun Strowman, had together. Rowan wrote about "the crazy truth" that both Rotunda and Lee are gone and how his heart hearts for their families, who both men loved so much, he said. Rowan also opened up about his own sadness, for he thought of their group as family,\ even off-screen, starting when he met Rotunda at Florida Championship Wrestling over 12 years ago.

"In the process, something happened, this family we portrayed weekly in the wrestling world became a real-life bond," Rowan wrote. "We spent more time together over the next few years than we would our own families. Strengthening our bond as we dealt with life trials and tribulations together. Eventually, this family grew with the introduction of Adam. As did our love for one another. Life is sometimes unfair, I want to pick up the phone and talk to my brothers ... This is only goodbye for now, I will see you down the road."