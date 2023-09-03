AEW All Out 2023 Preview: What To Expect From The United Center Show
AEW All Out 2023 returns to the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and the event is once again shrouded in controversy. On Saturday evening, hometown hero CM Punk was fired from AEW following a backstage incident at last weekend's All In pay-per-view at Wembley. As such, the local fans will undoubtedly make their frustrations known. However, the show will still treat the Chicago faithful to 13 bouts featuring some of the company's top stars.
The "Zero Hour" pre-show will feature three matches, including an AEW World Trios Championship bout. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will defend the gold against Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal following their exchange at this weekend's Starrcast VI event, which saw the heel challengers show up and give the champions a beatdown. However, the Acclaimed will have Dennis Rodman in their corner at tonight's pay-per-view, and that goes a long way.
Elsewhere, the pre-show will feature an Overbudget Battle Royale, which will see the winner receive $50,000 for a charity of their choice. As of this writing, the final list of participants has yet to be finalized, but Tony Khan and co. will undoubtedly have some surprises in store. Finally, Athena will team with Diamante and Mercedes Martinez to take on Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale, and Skye Blue in a trios match. With that in mind, let's take a look at the rest of the pay-per-view.
All Out will feature title matches galore
MJF and Adam Cole defeated Aussie Open to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship at All In. Tonight, they'll defend the straps against the Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver, who, on the latest "AEW Rampage," won a tag team battle royale to earn the opportunity. However, Roderick Strong and The Kingdom have also had Cole and MJF in their sights recently, and they're bound to make a cameo appearance in the match.
Samoa Joe will also represent ROH at tonight's show, as he's scheduled to defend the brand's Television Championship against Shane Taylor. The challenger gained the title opportunity after winning an Eliminator match on ROH TV recently, and the pair will undoubtedly have a physical confrontation.
Kris Statlander will also be in action as she's been booked to defend the AEW TBS Championship against Ruby Soho. Statlander has been on a dominant run since she took the title from Jade Cargill at AEW Double or Nothing 2023. As such, she must be considered the favorite here, as Soho has a history of falling short in title matches.
Despite saying the AEW TNT Championship has lost all prestige, Darby Allin will get a chance to win it again when he faces Luchasaurus tonight. With Christian in Luchasaurus' corner, though, the dinosaur champion will have a strong ally on his side. However, Nick Wayne will be in Allin's corner to even the odds.
Finally, Orange Cassidy will defend the AEW International Title against Jon Moxley. Cassidy has been a dominant champion since he won the gold, but Moxley is a former AEW World Champion and the Best Friend member's toughest obstacle to date.
The rest of the All In card
Don Callis has been determined to put an end to Kenny Omega since he turned his back on his former protege. Since then, he's adopted Konosuke Takeshita into his family, and the Japanese star has gained some momentum under the heel manager's tutorship. Tonight, Takeshita and Omega will collide in a singles match and settle their beef in the ring.
Meanwhile, Omega's friends, The Young Bucks, will team up with FTR to battle Bullet Club Gold. FTR retained their titles against the Bucks at All In and offered a handshake afterward, but the losers refused the offer and have yet to show respect toward the champions. That said, they have a common enemy in Bullet Club Gold, who also have their sights set on adding tag gold to the collection.
All In will also boast a hoss match, as Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs will finally clash after weeks of back and forth. This marks "The Redeemer's" first pay-per-view match since returning to AEW programming earlier this year, and he'll probably have to contend with QT Marshall and his stablemates as well.
Eddie Kingston is another man who knows about grudges. His beef with Claudio Castagnoli predates their time in AEW, after all, and they'll clash again tonight in tag team competition. Kingston will have NJPW's Katsuyori Shibata on his side, while Castagnoli will be backed by Wheeler Yuta.
Finally, Bryan Danielson will face Ricky Starks in a strap match. "The American Dragon" returned to AEW on last night's "Collision" to confront Starks during a segment with Ricky Steamboat, and he'll be out to beat some respect into Starks after he attacked the WWE Hall of Famer a few weeks back.