AEW All Out 2023 Preview: What To Expect From The United Center Show

AEW All Out 2023 returns to the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and the event is once again shrouded in controversy. On Saturday evening, hometown hero CM Punk was fired from AEW following a backstage incident at last weekend's All In pay-per-view at Wembley. As such, the local fans will undoubtedly make their frustrations known. However, the show will still treat the Chicago faithful to 13 bouts featuring some of the company's top stars.

The "Zero Hour" pre-show will feature three matches, including an AEW World Trios Championship bout. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will defend the gold against Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal following their exchange at this weekend's Starrcast VI event, which saw the heel challengers show up and give the champions a beatdown. However, the Acclaimed will have Dennis Rodman in their corner at tonight's pay-per-view, and that goes a long way.

Elsewhere, the pre-show will feature an Overbudget Battle Royale, which will see the winner receive $50,000 for a charity of their choice. As of this writing, the final list of participants has yet to be finalized, but Tony Khan and co. will undoubtedly have some surprises in store. Finally, Athena will team with Diamante and Mercedes Martinez to take on Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale, and Skye Blue in a trios match. With that in mind, let's take a look at the rest of the pay-per-view.