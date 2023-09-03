The Acclaimed To Defend AEW Trios Titles At All Out With Dennis Rodman In Their Corner

The Acclaimed will be defending their AEW Trios Championship on the All Out pay-per-view Sunday night in Chicago, and they'll have a Chicago Bulls legend in their corner.

Earlier this week, AEW announced that former NBA star Dennis Rodman would be appearing on "AEW Collision." That appearance initially came in the form of an interview with Tony Schiavone, but Rodman was interrupted by Jeff Jarrett, his wife Karen, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. Jarrett ran down Rodman on the microphone for a while before the group surrounded Rodman and prepared to attack him. Rodman got some unexpected support, however, in the form of Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn, who announced that he would be in their corner at All Out when they defended their newly-redesigned title belts against Jarrett, Lethal, and Singh.

The match is the latest last-minute addition to an All Out card that's notably lacking former AEW star CM Punk, whose termination was announced hours before "Collision" went on the air. It will be the second title defense for The Acclaimed — their first came earlier on the same episode of "Collision," when they defeated Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. As for Rodman, he wrestled four matches for WCW back in the late 1990s, almost exclusively tagging with Hollywood Hogan as part of the New World Order.