The Acclaimed Unveil New Scissoring AEW Trios Championship Belts

On this past week's "AEW Dynamite," The Acclaimed unveiled new AEW World Trios Championship titles, following their win at All In.

The Acclaimed had a party of sorts in the ring on "Dynamite," which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens then surprised Billy Gunn by introducing new titles, featuring a vibrant hot pink leather strap, and scissors at the back.

"In this house, we wear pink, which is why Billy, if you take a look at these (the old titles), these are kind of dull," said Bowens. "So Max and I have a little surprise for you. Take a look at it, beautiful 24 carat gold, a hot pink leather strap, and if you'll give me a quick little twirl, they scissor."

Bowens then stated that The Acclaimed will be defending their newly-minted AEW World Trios Championship belts at this week's "AEW Collision" show. At the start of the segment, Billy Gunn also announced that "Daddy Ass" is back after a very brief hiatus.

At All In, Gunn, Caster, and Bowens won the AEW World Trios Championship for the first time in their respective AEW careers, which was also Gunn's first title in the promotion. The trio defeated The House of Black in a No Holds Barred match.