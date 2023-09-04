Nyla Rose Addresses Fans Who Have Issues With Her AEW Booking

AEW has a stacked roster, but Nyla Rose's fans want to see her make more appearances on television. However, the former AEW Women's World Champion has no control over such matters, and she wants fans to know that.

Rose recently took to her X account and revealed that she has no control over her booking, noting that wrestlers aren't responsible for deciding their own matches and the amount of television time they receive. That said, she did tell her followers how they can help get her and other AEW stars on the promotion's flagship television shows and pay-per-views more often.

"PLEASE stop asking ME this.... I am not the Booker.... Talk to them... "make noise" for your favorites to the PEOPLE THAT MAKE THOSE DECISIONS.... NOT the talent."

Rose last appeared on television on the August 30 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where she teamed with Emi Sakura and Marina Shafir in a losing effort against Britt Baker, Kris Statlander, and Hikaru Shida. Prior to that, Rose's last televised appearance was the July 27 episode of "AEW Rampage," where she lost to Shida in singles competition.

Of course, fan concerns about Rose's lack of TV time may stem from general criticisms pertaining to the lack of the time afforded to the women's division as a whole. Last week's AEW All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium only featured one women's match, while tonight's All Out has two, including a "Zero Hour" pre-card bout.