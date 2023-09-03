NJPW Star KENTA Celebrates CM Punk's AEW Firing By Welcoming Back His Finishing Move

Despite this weekend hosting two major events — WWE Payback and AEW All Out — it was the news of CM Punk's departure from AEW that has dominated discussion. The controversial star was fired as a result of a backstage incident at last weekend's All In show, and the wrestling world is divided. Joining in on the subject was Japanese wrestling star KENTA. He may not have named Punk but he clearly reacted to the news jovially, posting to X: "WELCOME BACK MY GO 2 SLEEP."

KENTA and Punk infamously share the Go to Sleep finisher, which for years now has spurned talks of a dream match. The pair could have faced one another earlier this year at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event. Alas, the match was reportedly scrapped, which KENTA had echoed multiple times himself through social media. While it's still unknown how much was a front for the fans, he indicated that the match wouldn't happen unless he was paid substantially. Heading into the Forbidden Door event, KENTA outright said the bout would never happen.

CM Punk's use of the Go to Sleep has been a focal point for KENTA over the years. He claims that he used the move first, and although Punk popularized the move when he used it in WWE, to call it his own is disingenuous. Adding a further layer to the 'stolen finisher' saga, KENTA was forbode from using the move when he was signed to WWE as Hideo Itami, as it would have been seen as Punk's move by the majority of fans.