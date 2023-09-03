Grayson Waller Appears To Reference AEW Firing CM Punk In WWE Payback Tweet

Grayson Waller appeared to reference the news of the weekend – CM Punk's AEW departure – as he aired his grievance with his WWE Payback segment last night. The host of the "Grayson Waller Effect" welcomed Cody Rhodes as the show's special guest during the Payback event. But Rhodes had not come to discuss his own trajectory, rather announcing that Jey Uso had joined the "Raw" roster.

Jey Uso attacking me unprovoked on my own show- fire this man! pic.twitter.com/e9qvxUfr08 — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) September 3, 2023

After Uso made his entrance, it was just him and Grayson Waller left standing in the ring. Waller remarked on the fact that Uso had not even been gone long after "quitting" SmackDown weeks ago, but he was on the receiving end of a superkick all the same. The Aussie took to X to get the last word, showing himself to be icing his face with a Pepsi can — a reference to CM Punk in itself — and seemingly describing the events that led to Punk's departure.

Punk's departure from AEW came as a result of an altercation he had with Jack Perry last weekend at AEW: All In. After an internal investigation into the incident and consulting outside legal counsel, Tony Khan made the announcement that he had terminated Punk with cause last night. As for the Pepsi can, wrestling fans will recognize the cola brand as the preferred drink of the "Straight Edge Superstar", who even has the logo tattooed on his arm.