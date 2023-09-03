Seth Rollins On What Young Talent Can Learn From Windham Rotunda, WWE's Bray Wyatt

Upon the news that Windham Rotunda, better known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, had died, Seth Rollins paid homage to his fallen colleague in several ways. One of these tributes included the addition of a side plate modeled after Wyatt's "Fiend" character that was placed on Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking on WWE's "After The Bell' podcast, Rollins shared his perspective on Wyatt's legacy, which he believes can greatly help the stars of today. While Wyatt faced the risk of being released early on in his WWE career, Rollins believes his creativity and his resiliency kept him afloat. With that example in mind, Rollins laid out the lesson that younger talent can learn from Wyatt.

"I'll keep it in the wrestling bubble, that's the lesson to all young talent or talents who are trying to find their footing in our industry, don't let setbacks force you to feel like you failed, or that you need to give up or give in, or any of that. You can be successful," Rollins said. "You just have to figure yourself out. You've got to figure out who you are, what your character is. You can do all these things, you just have to believe and you have to work and you have to process and it takes time and that's okay. I know Windham was frustrated during that period of time, but he just let his creative juices flow. He had 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes there, and he had his friends and his brothers and his people, and everybody was rooting for him."

After Wyatt completed his run as Husky Harris, he returned to WWE's developmental territory. There, he transformed himself into Bray Wyatt, a cult leader character with the nickname of "The Eater of Worlds." It was through this reinvention that Wyatt propelled, and likely saved, his WWE career.

