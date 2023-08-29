Seth Rollins Adds Bray Wyatt Fiend Mask Sideplate To WWE World Heavyweight Title Belt

Seth Rollins paid tribute to his friend and rival in the ring, the late Windham Rotunda, better known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt. Rollins displayed a new side plate on his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in honor of Rotunda's "Fiend" character during Monday's episode of "Raw."

Rollins hit the ring in the third hour of the show to call out his opponent for Payback on Saturday, Shinsuke Nakamura, and the sideplate was caught by WWE cameras. Rollins even dropped one of Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse catchphrases, "Yowie Wowie!" when addressing the audience.

Rollins did not attend Friday's episode of "SmackDown," which featured tributes to Rotunda, including a ten-bell salute. He and Wyatt feuded in the company in 2019 over the WWE Universal Title. After Rotunda's passing, Rollins posted an emotional video to X, explaining why he chose not to be at the show.

"I loved him. I love him. I loved working with him, but mostly I just loved being around him," Rollins said in the video, posted to X. "He was always joyful, just, these eyes that drew you in and a smile and a laugh and a presence that just made you happy and we're all going to miss that."

Rollins broke down while discussing Rotunda and the Wyatt character at a WWE live event over the weekend, where he even performed some of Wyatt's signature moves in the ring.