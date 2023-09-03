CM Punk Reportedly Expected To Issue 'Explosive' Response Following AEW Release

Ahead of "AEW Collision" at the United Center in Chicago, Tony Khan announced that he had decided that CM Punk's time with the company had come to an end. The announcement came in the aftermath of a backstage altercation between Punk and Jack Perry at All In, after which an internal investigation had been launched.

Khan made the announcement in light of the investigation's findings, as well as an outside investigation and legal counsel, that he was cutting short Punk's AEW career just two years after he made his fairytale return, which came seven years after leaving WWE and wrestling altogether. But fans of the "Straight Edge Superstar" may not have seen the last of him, with Sports Illustrated reporting that sources close to both sides have indicated an expectation that he will respond. They noted that such a response has the potential to be "explosive."

Punk has been unafraid to be outspoken in the past, not only during last year's All Out press conference, where he took aim at "Hangman" Adam Page, AEW's EVPs (The Elite), and Colt Cabana, but also throughout the time he was absent following the incident at last year's Chicago event when he aired grievances with Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Dave Meltzer. That was while he was still under contract with AEW, so there is an air of anticipation surrounding a potential response following his departure this weekend.

While it seems inevitable that he will respond to the situation, there will be questions over what's next for Punk. He left WWE on similarly sour terms in 2014, so it might not be as simple as previous departures from Tony Khan's promotion.