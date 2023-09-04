Samoa Joe Defeats Shane Taylor, Retains ROH Television Title At AEW All Out

Samoa Joe is still the ROH World Television Champion after successfully retaining the title against Shane Taylor at the All Out pay-per-view. Joe won the match by submission.

Before he won his match against Taylor, Joe had an interaction with another star. Joe came out to the ring right after AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole retained their ROH World Tag Team Titles defeating The Dark Order. While Joe walked out to the ring, he pushed MJF, which caused MJF to confront him in the ring. It took security (and Cole) to get everything to settle down.

Joe has been the ROH TV Champion for over 500 days — he won the title all the way back on the April 13, 2022 episode of "AEW Dynamite," when he defeated NJPW star, Minoru Suzuki. Taylor, who is a former ROH TV champion, had to earn his way into tonight's match by winning the ROH World TV Title Eliminator tournament finals.