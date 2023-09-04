Tony Khan Ignores Media Question About What He's Learned From CM Punk Experience

The fallout from CM Punk's departure from AEW continued on Sunday, despite the company putting one of their best shows in recent memory at All Out from the United Center. While Punk was terminated the day before the pay-per-view in his hometown of Chicago, AEW pushed through and produced a quality night of action.

Rumors surrounding the termination of Punk's contracts with AEW continued over the course of the weekend, leading to plenty of questions for Tony Khan. During the post-show media scrum, Khan was quizzed by Haus of Wrestling's Nick Hausman on the lessons he learned from the Punk experience, but the AEW President and CEO refused to acknowledge the question.

Instead, Adam Cole — who was alongside Khan — was left to speak on the backstage morale in the wake of Punk's controversial exit.

"As far as the vibe -– the excitement these past few weeks about the events that we've had, has not gone unnoticed by anybody," Cole said. "The locker room was stoked, the locker room was ready to go and they were ready to put on the best show they possibly could. Most importantly, we're just so excited for the future ... AEW as a whole made so many incredible strides in such a short time."

Khan addressed the incident between Punk and Jack Perry both on "AEW Collision" on Saturday night and during the media scrum, thanking the two-time AEW Champion for his contribution to the promotion during his tenure between 2021 and 2023. Perry remains suspended indefinitely by AEW, while Khan also refused to reveal the nature of Punk's termination and a potential non-compete clause.