Kris Statlander Says The AEW Women's Locker Room Is Ready To Take On Mercedes Mone

During last night's AEW All Out 2023 post-show media scrum, reigning AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander, who defeated The Outcasts' Ruby Soho on the All Out pay-per-view card, spoke about the potential arrival of Mercedes Moné in All Elite Wrestling.

"I think the [AEW] women's locker room is always ready for a challenge," Statlander said. "We're willing to accept anybody that wants to step our way and put us to the test. And as a champion, I know that there's always a target on my back, and if she wants to step up to me, I'm ready for her. Anytime, anywhere. That's what I want; that's what I do."

Moné, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury she suffered at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Resurgence in May, was shown on camera sitting in the audience at AEW's historic All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium on August 27. It was reported last week that Moné was set to wrestle at All In before her setback. It's said that the former NJPW Women's Champion will "probably" work some dates with Tony Khan's promotion once she is fully healed.

AEW CEO Khan told the media at the All In post-show scrum that there were "a lot of potential things" that could happen with Moné in AEW once she was cleared.