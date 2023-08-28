Tony Khan Clarifies Mercedes Mone's Presence At AEW All In At Wembley Stadium

It wasn't surprising that Tony Khan was asked by the press about the presence of former WWE Superstar and former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone in the crowd at All In at Wembley Stadium. Khan revealed that Mone is not "cleared" for in-ring action. He also thought that it would be great to have her there at Wembley. Mone has been dealing with an ankle injury since the NJPW Strong Women's Championship tournament finals back in May.

"I thought it would be great to have her here to see all the matches including the AEW Women's Championship match, but she's not clear [to wrestle] since her injury, said Khan. "Thought it would be good for her to take in the show. [There's] definitely a lot of potential, things could happen there, and I know that New Japan Pro-Wrestlng just had a great experience working with her."

Khan later iterated again that she's not clear to wrestle or "not doing anything" at this time, but it was great to have a top international star at All In. Saraya who won the AEW Women's Championship during the pay-per-view in a four-way match that included then-champion Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker, also spoke about Mone during the post-media scrum. She noted how she was happy to win thet title in front of Mone and she'd love for Mone to "finally join them in AEW."