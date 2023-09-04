CJ Perry Not Under Long-Term AEW Deal Despite All Out Appearance, Per Tony Khan

CJ Perry made a surprise appearance at All Out this weekend, turning up after Miro's match against Powerhouse Hobbs to help her husband during a post-match attack. She gained a huge ovation from the Chicago crowd which led to question marks about her future with the company, which Tony Khan addressed during the post-show media scrum.

"I think it's great to have CJ here," Khan said. "It's not a long-term guaranteed thing or anything, but at least for tonight it was nice to have her appearing with us and I thought it was a great surprise. It was a great show. Miro and Hobbs was a match that I really believed would be great for All Out."

Perry hasn't been seen in a wrestling ring since her time with WWE came to an end back in 2021, but despite the success of her CJPerry.com website, Perry has always made it clear that she was open to a return to wrestling. While Perry's appearance proved to be beneficial for Miro as she distracted Hobbs long enough for "The Redeemer" to nail his rival with a chair, that doesn't mean he was happy to see her. Miro walked away from Perry, leaving her inside the ring as he could be heard screaming, "You're not real." Perry then reacted to the situation on social media, claiming she's not the type of woman you renounce.

Even though Perry is currently not on a long-term contract, that doesn't mean that things can't change. It now remains to be seen whether or not Perry will appear again on AEW television to continue the storyline.

