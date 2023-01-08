CJ Perry Discusses Possibility Of Returning To WWE

CJ Perry experienced an eight-year run with WWE as Lana before she was released in 2021. She has yet to return to the world of pro wrestling but remains active by creating content. With millions of followers across several social media platforms, Perry provides exclusive content to subscribers on CJPerry.com by way of stories and photos from her time on the road. During a recent interview with "The Bailey Show," Perry revealed some stunning news about the money she makes from her personalized site.

"My last couple of years in WWE, I had an incredible and very lucrative contract that I had worked very hard and long for, which was an incredible blessing that I'm thankful for," Perry said. "Even on CJPerry.com, in the last six months, I've grossed more than I did in my highest-paying WWE contract. I'm thankful for that." The topic of making more money through a third-party platform than from a full-time WWE contract has been a hot topic ever since WWE released Mandy Rose for posting risqué content on FanTime, which has now garnered her $1 million in the month of December alone.

For Perry, though, her passion for WWE goes beyond the dollar sign. She explained, "If WWE were to call me tomorrow and be like, 'we want you back,' it's not about the money. I would shut the site down and go back because WWE is one of the greatest franchises in the world. Life is not just about money, you have to do what you love. There is nothing in the world like wrestling and if the opportunity was right for me to return and tell compelling stories and burn the house down, I'll come back and do it for free."