WWE HOFer Ric Flair Talks About What Ingredient Is Necessary To Build A Great Match

Former world heavyweight champion "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair retired (again) last summer. Over the course of his lengthy career, he's had to construct thousands of matches. In an interview with Liz Claman, Flair gave some insight into what it takes to put together a memorable match, and unfortunately for some, it's something that can't be taught.

"I think the most important [thing] is the chemistry between two people," Flair explained.

According to the WWE Hall of Famer, some wrestlers have a lot of chemistry right off the bat, and some have a small spark that they can build upon through repetition, but without it, the match will fall flat. There are two former champions that Flair says have carried that torch into the 21st century.

"Sasha Banks [now Mercedes Moné] is one of my favorites and she and my daughter [Charlotte Flair] remind me of me and Ricky Steamboat," Flair continued. "Just had unbelievable chemistry ... we had chemistry from day one. We were good friends but we never hung out with each other."

Flair says he and Steamboat never talked about their matches beforehand and thinks Charlotte and Mercedes have the same chemistry in the ring.

"They just own the world."

Moné is currently recovering from an ankle injury suffered at New Japan Pro-Wrestling Resurgence earlier this year. The former IWGP Women's Champion recently appeared at AEW All In, being shown in the record-breaking crowd multiple times during the broadcast of the historic event. It was recently reported that Moné likely would've been more involved if not for her injury.

