AEW's Aussie Open Discuss Their Close Relationship With Will Ospreay

Recent AEW signees Aussie Open – Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis — have made a name for themselves as one of the top tag teams in the world in the last few years. One important figure in the team's rise has been United Empire leader Will Ospreay. Appearing on "Talk is Jericho," Fletcher discussed the pair's relationship with Ospreay and how that has affected their careers.

"Both myself and Davis, we moved to the U.K. back in 2017," Fletcher said. "We had decided that the U.K. was kind of like popping off on the independents, and there was nothing really going on for us in Australia, so we both independently made the decision to move there, and that was where we met Will for the first time."

During this period, Fletcher and Davis became acquaintances with Ospreay, even wrestling him once or twice. However, it wasn't until a few years later that the trio became as close as they are today.

"It wasn't actually [until] both myself and Davis, during Covid, moved back to Australia," Fletcher continued. "We were like trying to get back out, trying to find the best way to do it, and Ospreay literally offered up his house. He was literally like, 'I have two spare rooms. If you guys want, you can come and live with me for as long as you want — as long as it takes to get back on your feet.'"

Fletcher said that he and Davis lived with Ospreay for about a year, and during that time they became very close. The former Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champion stated that Ospreay has put his neck on the line for Aussie Open multiple times, and it's clear that the tag team got to the position they are in today with the help of Ospreay.

