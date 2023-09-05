WWE NXT Preview 9/5: Tiffany Stratton Defends NXT Women's Title, More

A major title clash is set for tonight's episode of "WWE NXT," with Kiana James challenging Tiffany Stratton for the "NXT" Women's Championship. Stratton, who confronted Becky Lynch during a backstage segment at this past weekend's WWE Payback premium live event, revealed on the August 22 episode of "NXT" that a fatal four-way match would take place to determine her next challenger. Last week, James earned the right to challenge for the gold by defeating Roxanne Perez, Blair Davenport, and Gigi Dolin.

Two other matches are penciled in for tonight's broadcast, including Mustafa Ali taking on Dragon Lee, with reigning "NXT" North American Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio serving as the special guest referee. Both Lee and Ali have aspirations to challenge Dom for the North American Championship, so they will now look to prove who deserves to become the number one contender in a one-on-one battle.

Also, rivals Von Wagner and former "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker will collide in a No Disqualification match. Breakker, who was put through the commentary table by Wagner on the August 8 episode of "NXT," took out his opponent with a spear during his battle with Baron Corbin at the Heatwave special two weeks ago. Breakker confronted Corbin backstage last Tuesday night and warned him not to get involved in this evening's No DQ tussle. Corbin responded by saying he didn't care about either wrestler.