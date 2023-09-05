John Cena Gives His Thoughts On Working In India For WWE Superstar Spectacle

WWE Superstar Spectacle will take place later this week in Gachibowli, outside the city of Hyderabad, Telangana, India, and one of the main attractions for the live event is John Cena, who will be performing in India for the first time on the show. Taking to X ahead of the September 8 event, Cena shared his enthusiasm for the trip.

"I cannot express how grateful I am to [WWE and the WWE Universe] for the opportunity," Cena wrote. "[WWE Superstar Spectacle] will be an experience that means the world to me, excited to get to [India]."

This week's show takes place on the same day as a "WWE SmackDown" taping, limiting the talent who can appear. Apart from Cena, all the advertised performers for Superstar Spectacle hail from the red brand, with WWE stars like Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, GUNTHER, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and more scheduled to appear.

Friday's event will be WWE's second Superstar Spectacle. While the first, which took place in 2021, was also an event intended for Indian TV markets, it was taped during WWE's residency at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida — known as the WWE ThunderDome. The main event of that show saw Drew McIntyre team up with Indus Sher (Sanga and Veer Mahan) to take on Jinder Mahal and Samir and Sunil Singh of The Bollywood Boyz.

Cena made his return to WWE this past Friday on "SmackDown." The show opened up with a Cena promo before Jimmy Uso interrupted. However, Cena got the best of Uso, shutting him down with an Attitude Adjustment before heading out. Cena reappeared the following night at WWE Payback, serving as host of the premium live event as well as guest referee for the match between LA Knight and The Miz.