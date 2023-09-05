Bully Ray Expounds On Idea Of Cody Rhodes Being Traded To WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso's recent move to "WWE Raw" led to the announcement that "SmackDown" will receive a talent trade in exchange. While it remains to be seen who that individual will be, the news hasn't stopped fans and pundits from speculating about the future of Cody Rhodes.

During a recent episode of "Busted Open," co-hosts Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray discussed what could happen if Rhodes does move to Friday nights.

"Well, Cena's gonna be on 'SmackDown.' Cody and Cena interest you at all?" Ray asked LaGreca. "It'd be a hell of a final feud before Cody has to go on to Roman."

Ray added, "And now, that moment that we talked about a year ago when John Cena was leaving the arena and he called out Cody Rhodes, you looked at that as a passing of the torch. I said, 'No, it was not a passing of the torch.' If Cody and Cena spent the next couple of months together leading up into the Royal Rumble, you're going to have some passing of the torch moments. You're gonna have the ability to have that moment where Cena finally raises Cody's hands and Cena gives the ultimate endorsement of, 'WWE Universe, you're looking at your next Universal Champion.'"

While the idea of Rhodes feuding with Cena is currently hypothetical and contingent on Rhodes being traded, we do know that the 16-time world champion will be sticking around WWE through at least October 27. This comes after the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in Hollywood halted productions and put a pause on Cena's acting career.

