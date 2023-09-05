Nick Aldis Gives Peek Behind The Curtain: 'There's Pro Wrestling, And Then There's WWE'

Rumors have been swirling around the WWE backstage area for months about Nick Aldis being hired as a producer. And while Aldis hasn't exactly committed to the gig full-time, Aldis explained the premise behind his tentative introduction into WWE on "Insight". "They just invited me to come and, you know, see how everything works and, you know, shadow as a producer and see and just sort of be part of the meetings and oversee the whole, you know, the whole television operation," Aldis explained, "which is, I mean, again, I've done a lot, I've worn a lot of hats ... So, I certainly don't feel like it's a completely new sort of situation for me."

Aldis shared that he has a handshake agreement of sorts with the WWE powers to see how things function and if he even likes the work, but the one thing he admitted to being blown away by was the sheer size of WWE's operation. "Having said that, there's pro wrestling, and then there's WWE. So you know, just taking in just the sheer sort of volume of the operation, and just, you know, the number of people involved in that this, the scale of everything is like, just that alone is has been the basis of like, my time so far."

WWE is a multi-billion dollar company with global reach, so in comparison to other wrestling promotions and companies, it certainly dwarfs others in the space. In that regard, it's been a bit of an adjustment for Aldis from what he's used to. However, he has still yet to make a determination as to if the WWE life is for him.