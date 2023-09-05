Backstage Update On Bryan Danielson's Influence In AEW

Bryan Danielson returned from injury on Sunday night during AEW All Out, taking on Ricky Starks in a violent strap match that ended with "The American Dragon" on top. It was Danielson's first appearance since suffering a broken arm at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, but in the weeks leading to his injury, it had been reported that Danielson had taken on some extra responsibilities backstage. According to a new report from PWInsider, that role has continued to grow, as Danielson has begun acting as an intermediary between performers for the company.

Following his match on Sunday, Danielson appeared at the media scrum, answering a variety of questions regarding his injury, the match, and his role in AEW. When asked if he had any desire to take on a more intensive creative role akin to what Tony Khan does for AEW, Danielson seemed torn. The former world champion discussed balancing his love for wrestling with his number one priority in life – his family. In the days leading up to AEW All In, AEW co-owner and head of creative Khan had previously revealed that he's told his father that if anything happens to him, he should turn to Danielson for help running AEW.

Danielson's AEW run has been something to behold, with modern classics against performers like Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, Jon Moxley, and now Ricky Starks, among others. Taking into account his independent origins, his highly successful WWE career, and now his current run in AEW, Danielson has spent more than 20 years building a storied legacy to leave behind when he decides to hang up his boots. The question is: how much longer will fans be able to enjoy Danielson in the ring before it's time for him to step away?