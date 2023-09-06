Eric Bischoff On What He Would Do As Edge's Manager With AEW Opportunity

"I know it's gonna sound a little tough in the meeting, but it's true, so get over it," Bischoff said. "'But, you've got this guy Bryan Danielson that you've expressed you've got a lot of confidence in, why don't we give this relationship a try, but do it a little differently.' And let Bryan and Edge work together on Edge's creative. That's exciting to me. And if I'm Adam's manager, I'm going to take a little bit of comfort in that because now I'm putting my client's career in the hands of someone that he has confidence in. Therefore so do I as a manager."

Bischoff then offered his "glass-half-empty" approach, which sees Khan unwilling to let Edge control his own creative direction.

"Glass-half-empty, Tony doesn't want to do that because he wants to be Vince McMahon. He wants to be Eric Bischoff back in the '90s. He wants to be that guy that reinvented wrestling. And until he's ready to delegate and recognize what he's good at and what he's not, it's never going to happen. I wouldn't want my client to end up in an environment much like everyone else that's come over from WWE. They've got a huge splash and a big entrance, and 'Oh, they're here, it's going to change everything,' and then three weeks later they're gone."

Bischoff noted that Edge does have other options like filming movies and may not even want to return to wrestling. Regardless, he believes talent ending their careers on their own terms is the ultimate success story.

