AEW Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament Set To Begin Tomorrow On Dynamite

At All In, MJF dispatched his latest challenger for the AEW World Championship, defeating Adam Cole at Wembley Stadium. So who is next in line for a shot at the Triple-B? MJF's next title defense will come at this year's "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 20 — but it's going to take winning the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament in order for an AEW wrestler to find themselves in that spot.

AEW confirmed that the 8-person tournament will get started this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" with additional matches taking place on "AEW Rampage" and "AEW Collision" later in the week. As for who will fill out the tournament's brackets, AEW is still playing that information close to its proverbial vest. No competitors have officially been announced for entry into the tourney, although one informally stated that he plans to be involved and win the whole thing.

On last week's "Dynamite," Roderick Strong declared that his mission is to do what former friend Cole wasn't able to — beat MJF and become the new AEW World Champion. We'll have to see how the rest of the field shakes out to determine his chances. A Strong vs. MJF match would certainly raise the stakes of the Better Than You Bay Bay storyline, but only time will tell if that's the direction in which AEW is ultimately headed.