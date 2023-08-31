AEW Announces Tournament To Determine Grand Slam Challenger For MJF's World Title

MJF is currently on vacation after his victory in front of over 81,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in the main event of AEW All In.

In a segment filmed after All In, MJF said that there will be a tournament to determine the next #1 Contender for his AEW World Championship, with the tournament winner facing him at AEW Grand Slam on September 20 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY.

Initially, there were no names listed for the tournament, but later in the night, Roderick Strong –flanked by his new allies The Kingdom– made it clear to his former friend Adam Cole that he hopes to accomplish what Cole couldn't at All In, by entering, winning the tournament, and defeating MJF for the world title in Arthur Ashe.

There is no word on who the other 7 men will be in the 8 man tournament.

While MJF won't have to defend his World Title at All Out on Sunday, the champion will still be in action, teaming with Adam Cole to defend their newly-won ROH World Tag Team Titles against the winners of a tag team battle royal on this Friday's "AEW Rampage."