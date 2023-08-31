MJF & Adam Cole To Defend ROH Tag Titles At AEW All Out Against Battle Royal Winners

MJF and Adam Cole's first defense of the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship has been revealed.

On Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite", a backstage conversation between MJF and Cole following their match for the AEW World Championship was shown. "The Salt of the Earth" revealed that a tag team battle royal would be held on this Friday's "Rampage" to determine who will challenge the titleholders at the All Out pay-per-view this Sunday.

Among the teams that will be announced for the match are Aussie Open, Best Friends, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker, The Hardys, Gates of Agony, Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver, The Righteous, The Wingmen, The Outrunners, and Action Andretti and Darius Martin.

MJF and Cole dethroned Aussie Open on the All In "Zero Hour" Pre-Show at Wembley Stadium this past Sunday, ending Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis' first reign with the title at a modest 37 days.

Friday's "Rampage" will also see Skye Blue joining forces with Willow Nightingale to take on Taya Valkyrie and Anna Jay. "Hangman" Adam Page will also be returning to singles competition as he takes on the debuting Bryan Keith.