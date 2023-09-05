WWE Star Dakota Kai Provides Injury Update

"WWE SmackDown" Superstar Dakota Kai shared an injury update Monday via her charliegirl Twitch channel. Kai is healing from a torn ACL that occurred on the May 17 edition of "SmackDown," when she and Bayley were in action against the then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. A week after the incident, Kai underwent surgery.

"Probably, 2024, actually," Kai answered after she was asked when she'd be wrestling again. "I do think it's funny that a lot of people are like, 'She's not injured at all, look at her walking around.' ACL injury, it's – I haven't even learned how to jump and run again yet. I think I'm going to start running this week. ACL recovery, especially for someone that is in sport or something like that, where you use your legs a lot — if I was a desk worker or something like that, I would be back to work properly, like fully now, but because it's wrestling I won't be clear until January."

Kai later told fans that while it seems like it's a "long way" from now when she'll be back in the ring, time is actually going by pretty fast, noting how she already has her "2024 calendar" up.

While Kai is recovering and not ready for in-ring action, the former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion made her return to WWE programming at SummerSlam on August 5, to celebrate with her Damage CTRL stablemates Bayley and IYO SKY, right after SKY became the new WWE Women's Champion by successfully cashing in the women's Money in the Bank contract against Bianca Belair.

