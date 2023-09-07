Mark Henry Explains Why 'The Tears Rolled' After Recent WWE Raw Segment

There aren't many people who can say they've made "The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry cry, but after a stellar performance in the main event on "WWE Raw" this week, GUNTHER and Chad Gable now find themselves in this exclusive territory.

During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Henry shared his thoughts on the headlining segment of "Raw," which saw Gable challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship.

"Gunther and Gable did something that a lot of matches haven't done over the years, and that was make me tear up," Henry said. "It wasn't really the match. It was the fact that it was so exciting and so much fun to watch, and when Gable lost and his daughter started crying, I started crying too because I realized that pro wrestling, when done right, can emotionally affect you. I think more of that needs to be done in pro wrestling so the world can realize that it's based off feelings and emotions. As much as it's big, tough guys, and incredibly skilled and resilient women, we are still people and have feelings. The whole point is to make you feel, and last night, brother, the tears rolled."

Gable put forth a valiant effort in his quest to secure the Intercontinental Championship, but in the end, it was GUNTHER who secured the win and a spot in the WWE history books. Following his victory over Gable, GUNTHER officially solidified himself as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, breaking the 35-year record previously held by The Honky Tonk Man.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.