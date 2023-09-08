Bully Ray Assesses LA Knight's Shelf Life With WWE Fans

The wrestling world loves former Impact World Champion LA Knight, who has seemingly found new life on WWE's main roster. However, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said on the recent "Busted Open" show that he doesn't see what everyone else seems to see.

"I don't want to use the term 'one-trick pony' but if you surveyed the WWE Universe and you ask them why they're so into LA Knight, they're gonna talk to you about his mic skills," Bully explained. "What are we seeing in the ring from LA Knight right now that makes us as into him as we are into him on the microphone?"

Bully's co-host, Dave LaGreca, noted that the taglines LA Knight comes up with seem to be keeping him afloat in the minds of fans.

"It's only gonna last so long," Bully said. "That's why he needs to have more quality matches."

Knight is reportedly viewed very highly by management in WWE and is currently embroiled in a feud with former WWE Champion, The Miz, which seems to be lampshading the similarities between the two loudmouth superstars. Not only did Knight defeat The Miz at WWE Payback on Saturday, but did so with bonafide movie star and former WWE Champion John Cena counting the pinfall. Cena then raised Knight's hand for the Pittsburgh, PA crowd, which was a major show of support for the superstar.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a different opinion from his fellow Hall of Famer, stating that LA Knight and his signature "YEAH!" catchphrase are here to stay and it needs time to leave an imprint on the WWE Universe.