Booker T Explains Why LA Knight's 'Yeah' Is Here To Stay In WWE

Booker T has spoken about LA Knight's "Yeah" catchphrase and also delved into why Knight's star has risen over the last few months.

On his "Hall of Fame" show, Booker T discussed LA Knight's "Yeah" chant and it potentially being as popular as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "What," Daniel Bryan's "Yes," and his very own "Sucka" catchphrase.

"I think it's making its way there. I think the only difference between LA Knight, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, and Booker T is the time he's been out there," argued Booker T. "He just hasn't had enough time yet. But this is going to be his era. This is what people are going to be remembering [going forward]."

The "NXT" commentator explained why the WWE star is popular with the fans right now.

"It just took him some time to get it [the 'Yeah' catchphrase] over. That's all. People gravitated to LA Knight because he's a cool dude. The guys want to be like him, and the women, the women, they're signing up," joked the Hall of Famer.

Knight revealed a few weeks ago that he began using the catchphrase in the Performance Center during his first spell in WWE, back in 2013 and 2014. "Things were happening, whatever, I'd be walking the halls, they'd say whatever and I'd say, 'Yeah!' and it just became a thing," recalled Knight.

Booker T feels that LA Knight is at the right place at the right time and that it's his "moment" right now. The two-time Hall of Famer previously stated that Knight doesn't need a championship around his waist to get over with the fans, but said that WWE should strap the rocket on him.