Chris Jericho On CM Punk's Final AEW Match At All In: 'What A Way To Go Out'

It was revealed over the weekend that CM Punk had been fired by All Elite Wrestling following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In. While speaking on his "Talk is Jericho" podcast, Chris Jericho disclosed a conversation he had with Punk at that historic pay-per-view event.

"I don't want to dwell on this or talk about it, but I should address it," Jericho said. "Of course, CM Punk no longer with AEW, and Wembley was his last match, which what a way to go out if you're gonna go out. I did speak to him briefly. I was gonna do a Frankensteiner off the top, and I know that he does that sometimes, so I was curious if he was doing it. So I went and talked to him for a bit, asked if he was doing it; he wasn't.

"Then I told him I was going to do the GTS with a straight face, and I think for a second he thought that I was going to, and I was joking, of course. So yeah, I did see him that day. And once again, it's a regretful moment what happened, but Tony Khan made his decision."

Punk's final match in AEW saw him retain the "Real World Championship" against Samoa Joe in the opening match of the main All In card at Wembley Stadium. It's said that the former AEW World Champion's altercation with Perry occurred prior to that bout and moments after Perry took an apparent shot at Punk during his defense of the FTW Championship against HOOK on the All In pre-show. While addressing Punk's firing, AEW CEO Tony Khan said that he feared for his life during the Punk-Perry All In incident.

