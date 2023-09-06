AEW Dynamite Preview 9/6: Grand Slam World Title Tournament Eliminator Begins

This evening's AEW All Out 2023 fallout episode of "AEW Dynamite" takes place at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. Four matches are currently scheduled for tonight's show, including two quarterfinal matches in the Grand Slam World Title Tournament Eliminator, with Darby Allin going up against Nick Wayne and Trent Beretta taking on the recently cleared Roderick Strong. The winner of the eight-man tournament will go on to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at this year's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 20 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

And speaking of MJF, "The Salt of the Earth" will be in the house tonight following his and Adam Cole's successful defense of the ROH World Tag Team Championship at All Out. Notably, MJF was shoved out of the way by reigning ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe — a throwback to when Joe pushed then-security member MJF out of the way during one of his "WWE NXT" entrances — while he was holding his troubled neck on the entrance ramp after retaining the belts. As a result, MJF will address Joe's actions this evening.

Elsewhere, Jon Moxley is set to defend the AEW International Championship for the first time against AR Fox. The Blackpool Combat Club member ended Orange Cassidy's 326-day reign at All Out this past Sunday night. Also, Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara) will take on Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) in tag team action. And lastly, former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page is set to speak after winning the Over Budget Charity Battle Royale on the All Out pre-show.