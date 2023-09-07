Matt Cardona Calls Out AEW's Jon Moxley: 'He's Ducking Me'

Since leaving WWE over three years ago, Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder) has carved out a successful career on the independent scene. From holding titles across North America and abroad to forming an entertaining partnership with Australian powerhouse Steph De Lander, Cardona is seen as one of the biggest names not currently signed to a full-time contract with a major promotion.

One company where Cardona has found a prominent home is Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), holding its world title for 42 days before losing it to Jon Moxley in September 2021. In an interview with the "Battleground Podcast", the self-proclaimed "Indy God" took aim at the multi-time world champion and called for a rematch down the line, whether it be on the indies or in AEW.

"He's ducking me ... not only have I not had a match with Moxley in GCW, I have since gotten no rematch for my GCW Championship after losing to Moxley," Cardona said.

"I was screwed," Cardona continued. "I had a grueling one-on-one encounter with Frank the Clown. It took everything I had to beat Frank, one of the toughest competitors in the game. Just as I'm celebrating, thinking I had won, out comes Moxley, who screws me. I wasn't ready. Even though I'm always ready, I wasn't ready at that moment.

"I haven't gotten a rematch against Mox or against anyone for that title ... so I think GCW's gotta book it – or AEW – either or."

Moxley held the GCW World Title for close to 400 days before losing it to Nick Gage but has appeared sporadically for the hardcore promotion since dropping the belt. Cardona made a handful of appearances on AEW programming during the COVID-19 lockdown but has not been featured since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2020.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.