Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander On How They Came To Work Together

Once they established a connection, Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander were all in, and she said that they had a lot of the same ideas and goals. She wasn't able to afford the more extravagant things like event-specific gear or professionally shot promos every week, but once they were able to pool their resources, the creativity was able to flourish and the money started pouring in.

But in addition to their shared aspirations, "The Baddest B***h On The Indies" credits Cardona's determination and experience as the driving force behind their swift success.

"I feel like we both had that mindset separately and then joining forces it's been perfect," she said. "There was no fear whatsoever and there always is in wrestling. This was something that probably that I've been the most sure of in my entire wrestling career. I've never said that, but it's true. How many years did he spend in WWE? Like 14. That doesn't happen by accident you know, so you've got to be doing something right."

"What he has created for himself is insane, so if he's been able to do that for himself, what can he create with me along for the ride? I said to him very early on, 'You don't know me yet, but you have picked the right person. Whatever you want to do, I will do it 110%. I'm up for everything. I want to run with this as much as you want to run with it.' We've both kind of had that mindset and I think that's why it's done well," said De Lander.

Motivated to continue showing that a wrestling career doesn't have to be over if you're not in WWE and AEW, Cardona and De Lander are booked all over the world in the coming weeks and months, and it will be interesting to see what they can continue to pull off as their partnership keeps thriving.