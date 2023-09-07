WWE Raw Ratings Remain Steady For Post-Payback Show

Coming out of an entertaining Payback premium live event, this week's edition of "WWE Raw" continued a host of storylines and added one fresh face to the Monday night roster. As revealed by Cody Rhodes at Payback, former tag team champion Jey Uso has been traded to "Raw", making his return to the brand to a raucous ovation on the September 4 episode.

The ratings for the show on USA Network have now been revealed by Wrestlenomics, with the show watched by 1,704,000 viewers on average, up two percent from the week prior. In the P18-49 key demo, "Raw" averaged 673,000 viewers for a 0.52 rating, holding steady from the previous Monday night.

The episode faced stiff competition from college football, with the clash between Clemson and Duke on ESPN averaging 4,388,000 viewers according to TV Sports Ratings, the only sporting event to topple "Raw" in the ratings.

Over on WWE's official YouTube channel, four videos from "Raw" gained more than 500,000 viewers, with the announcement from Rhodes regarding Uso's trade to the red brand attracting 1,184,033 views at the time of writing.

Most-viewed YouTube videos from Raw (as of 4 PM Monday):

1. Cody Rhodes reveals Jey Uso is now on the Raw roster: 1,184,033

2. Jey Uso reunites with Sami Zayn on Raw: 870,613

3. Damian Priest is gifted a new Money in the Bank briefcase: 547,538

4. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio attempts to recruit Jey Uso: 517,923

5. The Miz takes out an invisible John Cena: 415,326

6. Raw's most diabolical moments: 392,607

7. Sami Zayn challenges a member of The Judgment Day: 317,165

8. Shinsuke Nakamura again attacks Seth "Freakin" Rollins from behind: 297,952

9. Gunther vs. Chad Gable – Intercontinental Title Match: 296,521

10. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: 277,127