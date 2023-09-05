Jey Uso Finds Old Friend, Potential Enemies In Return To WWE Raw

Jey Uso made his return to "WWE Raw" after a brief hiatus from WWE programming, and met a few old friends and rivals.

Uso, who quit WWE on the August 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown," returned to WWE at Saturday's Payback Premium Live Event, with Cody Rhodes announcing that Jey will move to "Raw" from "SmackDown." The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion opened this week's "Raw," and got a loud reception from the fans. Sami Zayn, who has had a love-hate relationship with Jey, welcomed the former Bloodline member and said that he is happy to see Jey on the red brand, but many on the "Raw" roster may not give him the same warm welcome.

Zayn offered a handshake, which Jey refused at first, but then the two hugged it out. As Jey was heading backstage, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle — who were set to wrestle the Viking Raiders in a tag team match — stared down Jey. Zayn had to be the peacemaker, telling them that it was Jey's first night back.

Jey has history with McIntyre and Riddle, as he interfered and cost McIntyre his match against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2020, while he and RK-Bro also lost to The Bloodline at last year's WrestleMania Backlash. Riddle, meanwhile, also lost the "Raw" Tag Team titles to The Usos last year, which he had held with Randy Orton.

Later in the show, Dominik Mysterio met Jey Uso and empathized with his current situation, as he told him that he too didn't have a "family" before he joined The Judgment Day. Dominik then offered Jey a place in the Judgment Day and gave him some time to make a decision.

During the show, Adam Pearce also told Jey Uso that one member of the "Raw" roster will be transferring to "SmackDown" following Jey Uso's switch.