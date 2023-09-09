Jeff Jarrett Opens Up About Seeing Dennis Rodman Return To Chicago At AEW All Out

On the latest episode of his "My World" podcast, All Elite Wrestling's Jeff Jarrett spoke about Dennis Rodman's return to the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, for "AEW Collision" and AEW's All Out 2023 pay-per-view this past weekend. Rodman played at the United Center and won three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

"That man, Rodzilla, coming back into the United Center," Jarrett said. "If that doesn't get you emotional. To me, obviously, it's much bigger than a wrestling story. To me, [it's] much bigger than really a sports story. It's a human interest — the emotion. Dennis got emotional during the day, and certainly at the end of the night he did an interview, but I'm telling you, it is truly a – what a week, Conrad [Thompson, 'My World' podcast co-host]."

Rodman, who made several appearances for World Championship Wrestling between 1997 and 1999, appeared on the AEW All Out 2023 pre-show this past Sunday night, accompanying The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn for their AEW World Trios Championship defense against Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal.

Rodman's appearance on "Collision" the night before All Out saw the NBA legend be interviewed by Tony Schiavone in the middle of the ring. The Acclaimed and Gunn ended up saving Rodman from an attack by Jarrett, Singh, Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Karen Jarrett, which ultimately set up the All Out title clash.

