Chris Jericho Discusses Attacking Will Ospreay At Rev Pro Before AEW All In

Chris Jericho had a busy day right before AEW All In. After rehearsing Fozzy's performance of "Judas" for his ring entrance, Jericho was whisked an hour away from Wembley Stadium to The Copper Box, where RevPro Wrestling was holding its 11th Anniversary show. Dressed as BUSHI, Jericho attacked IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay ahead of their match at All In.

An idea he had held for weeks, Jericho finally brought it up to Ospreay the night before the RevPro show. "I love doing stuff like this. I love attacking people with a mask on," he confessed on his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast.

Jericho has been a masked assailant before — in WWE, NJPW, and in a full-circle moment, at the original All In event where he attacked Kenny Omega while dressed as Penta El Zero Miedo. "It's part of my lineage to attack guys in a mask and its perfect; I even have a BUSHI mask. BUSHI is a guy from New Japan that gave me his mask to attack [Tetsuya] Naito with, so I kept that BUSHI mask and still have and sent the picture to Will."

"The Ocho" wasn't paid to appear at The Copper Box, but he saw it as a way to add some additional heat for their AEW angle in the hours leading up to All In. In a match he claimed would "change his life," Ospreay recorded the victory over Jericho in front of a record-setting crowd.