AEW's Chris Jericho Attacks Will Ospreay At A RevPro Event

Chris Jericho isn't waiting for tomorrow's AEW pay-per-view, All In, to get his hands on his opponent, NJPW star Will Ospreay. Jericho attacked Ospreay at Revolution Pro Wrestling's 11 Year Anniversary Show in London, England — the same city where All In will be taking place.

In the show's main event, Ospreay defeated Shingo Takagi and once the match was over, NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. came out to challenge Ospreay to a match on October 14 at the NJPW Royal Quest III show. Earlier in the show, Sabre Jr. was in action against Ricky Knight Jr.

After the challenge was issued, a masked Jericho surprised Ospreay and hit him with a codebreaker. To end the show, Jericho took off the mask to reveal that he was indeed the assailant.

Jericho and Ospreay's current feud only started two weeks ago — the August 16 episode of "Dynamite." Ospreay attacked Jericho on behalf of Don Callis, and that same night, Jericho challenged him to a match at All In. The contract signing happened this week, on the August 23 episode of "Dynamite" and not surprisingly it ended with the two brawling and having to be broken up.

Sunday's match will be the first time that Jericho and Ospreay will be in the ring together. Jericho made his presence known five years ago at the first All In, when he attacked Kenny Omega, while Ospreay was not at the first event. It's worth noting, that 85% of our staff has Ospreay winning over "The Ocho."