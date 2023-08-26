AEW All In 2023 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Staff Picks The Winners At Wembley

AEW All In promises to be a landmark event for the company. As of this writing, more than 80,000 fans have bought tickets for the show August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London, England, meaning it should be one of the highest-attended wrestling extravaganzas in history. While some feel the creative direction of AEW All In leaves something to be desired, it's going to be a monumental event for the promotion.

The event also features some intriguing matchups, including MJF and Adam Cole's fight for the AEW World Championship. Both wrestlers have struck up a close friendship recently, but will one of them turn heel on Sunday? Elsewhere, The Young Bucks and FTR will collide for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a long-awaited rubber match, and CM Punk will defend the "real" AEW World Title against his long-time rival, Samoa Joe. Viewers can also expect a Stadium Stampede match that will see Santana and Ortiz team up for the first time since last year's Blood and Guts match.

As is typical for AEW pay-per-views, All In's card is quite substantial. With that in mind, the writers and editors of Wrestling Inc. have assembled like the Avengers to compile this list of the expected winners of each bout. Just like our WWE SummerSlam 2023 predictions, these picks were decided by majority vote, and some of them were more difficult than others. Do you agree with our picks, or are we way off the mark? Let us know in the comments.