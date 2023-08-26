AEW All In 2023 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Staff Picks The Winners At Wembley
AEW All In promises to be a landmark event for the company. As of this writing, more than 80,000 fans have bought tickets for the show August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London, England, meaning it should be one of the highest-attended wrestling extravaganzas in history. While some feel the creative direction of AEW All In leaves something to be desired, it's going to be a monumental event for the promotion.
The event also features some intriguing matchups, including MJF and Adam Cole's fight for the AEW World Championship. Both wrestlers have struck up a close friendship recently, but will one of them turn heel on Sunday? Elsewhere, The Young Bucks and FTR will collide for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a long-awaited rubber match, and CM Punk will defend the "real" AEW World Title against his long-time rival, Samoa Joe. Viewers can also expect a Stadium Stampede match that will see Santana and Ortiz team up for the first time since last year's Blood and Guts match.
As is typical for AEW pay-per-views, All In's card is quite substantial. With that in mind, the writers and editors of Wrestling Inc. have assembled like the Avengers to compile this list of the expected winners of each bout. Just like our WWE SummerSlam 2023 predictions, these picks were decided by majority vote, and some of them were more difficult than others. Do you agree with our picks, or are we way off the mark? Let us know in the comments.
65% say Aussie Open will retain the ROH tag titles against MJF & Adam Cole
This match being on the Zero Hour pre-show made Eric Bischoff slam AEW's All In decision-making process, as he believes no one cares about Ring of Honor. Whether or not that's true, this showdown is arguably one of the event's most intriguing bouts. With MJF and Adam Cole scheduled to compete for the "Triple B" later on, this match will probably be used to facilitate an angle. A loss for the challengers could be the catalyst that ultimately sparks an act of savagery from Cole or MJF toward the other, which would build heat for their AEW World Title match and make Aussie Open look strong.
Let's face it — MJF and Cole don't need the ROH World Tag Team Championships. Claudio Castagnoli and Samoa Joe are already bringing name value to the ROH brand with their current title reigns. MJF and Cole are better suited to AEW's flagship shows, where they've become centerpieces of most episodes. Besides, one of them turning heel does seem inevitable, and they don't need an ROH Tag Title run disrupting their storyline's natural progression. Furthermore, it wouldn't be surprising to see The Kingdom and Roderick Strong cost MJF and Cole due to them having beef with the challengers.
However, the reason why 65 percent of the Wrestling Inc. team picked Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis to win is simple: they're new recruits. The duo only just won the titles at July's ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, and stripping them of the gold at All In risks derailing their momentum. No one wants that, especially when it's completely avoidable.
69% picked The Acclaimed over House of Black
The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will get one last shot at House of Black and the coveted AEW World Trios Titles on Sunday, August 27, in front of over 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. After announcing his retirement a number of weeks ago, Gunn made his triumphant return to AEW programming on the go-home episode of "Dynamite", saving both Max Caster and Anthony Bowens from a beatdown. After falling short to the group of Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King on two-straight occasions, the scissor-loving trio will reunite at All In for a chance to add more championship gold to their resume.
According to the experts at Wrestling Inc, The Acclaimed are expected to come away with the victory, earning 69% of the votes. With the career of Gunn winding down, the match is one final opportunity for the WWE Hall of Famer to lift a title alongside his two adopted sons. Caster and Bowens have been spinning their wheels in recent months, but their quest to topple the House of Black will culminate in London and if they are to fall short once again, it would leave the popular group at a genuine career crossroads.
House of Black have held the AEW World Trios Titles since early-March when they defeated The Elite at the Revolution pay-per-view event.
Editor's note: Wrestling inc. surveyed its crew earlier this week; as this match was a late addition to the All In card, it received fewer respondent, thus creating a result not numerically in line with the rest of the matches.
70% pick Blackpool Combat Club to win the Stadium Stampede
AEW will celebrate getting to do a show at Wembley Stadium by having 10 of its top talents run wild around the entire building as the Blackpool Combat Club team up with Santana and Ortiz to take on Penta El Zero Miedo, Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, and Eddie Kingston in a Stadium Stampede match. It's an encounter that promises to be chaotic and wild, and according to a survey posed to Wrestling Inc. staff, 70% believe the BCC et al. will take the victory.
Jon Moxley ensured his team had a major advantage heading into the show during the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite" after defeating Rey Fenix, with Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli then attacking him with a crowbar, writing him out of the show. With Santana and Ortiz then making their surprise returns there is a lot of momentum behind the group which is why we believe they will be victorious.
Violence and aggression is the motto of the BCC, and that is why we think they will dominate the encounter. Considering this is also Santana and Ortiz's return match, it would make sense for them to look impressive to kickstart their comeback. Of course, there will be a lot of emotion, especially from Eddie Kingston who has close connections with the returning tag team, while also being Moxley's best friend and Castagnoli's nemesis. However, the "Mad King's" opponents will likely have too much for him and his team, who prefer to have a fun time.
The real question heading into this match is what exactly a Stadium Stampede will look like with over 80,000 people in attendance, giving the attending UK crowd a close-up look at the violence.
90% pick Kenny Omega, Adam Page & Kota Ibushi over BCG
After yet another ringside brawl on "Dynamite" on Wednesday, Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Kota Ibushi, the Golden Elite, are set to take on Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Konosuke Takeshita, Bullet Club Gold. It's not split when it comes to predictions here at Wrestling Inc, with 90% of us saying the Golden Elite will take the "W," despite the best efforts of BCG.
On the go-home "Dynamite" before All In, The Elite jumped Robinson and The Gunns before their scheduled match, brawling around the ring before Jay White, FTR, and Takeshita came to help the Bullet Club Gold members. Prior to Wednesday's episode, the formation of the 6-man tag match began when Omega was scheduled to speak with Jim Ross about his plans for the pay-per-view. When Omega mentioned his history with Takeshita, Robinson and White attacked him, with the former joining in on the beat-down. The attack was fierce enough that Omega was sent to a hospital. Later, Page announced outside of said hospital, he would be at All In, teaming with his fellow member of The Elite, along with Ibushi, to face Omega's attackers. According to Page, if you start a beatdown, you have to finish it.
The initial attack on Omega by Bullet Club Gold to set up the match aside, Omega, Page, and Ibushi are all formidable opponents. Even though we believe White needs a big win at an even bigger pay-per-view since signing with AEW, The Golden Elite run away with this one, if you ask us.
95% say Stin & Darby Allin will win the coffin match
AEW's recent handling of the Mogul Embassy has been a mess, so that doesn't put them in a good position to pick up a victory against two of the company's hottest stars at All In. On the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite," AR Fox was booted from the group — having only been a member for a few weeks — and was replaced with Christian for the coffin match at the All In pay-per-view. While Christian has added more star power to the bout, his inclusion hasn't changed our prediction.
Swerve Strickland and Christian have impressed on AEW television lately, but they take losses more often than not. They're the type of heels that garner heat and put over the company's babyfaces strongly, and there's no way they're beating Darby Allin and Sting at AEW's biggest show of all time. Allin is set to challenge Christian's protege, Luchasaurus, for the AEW TNT Championship at next weekend's All Out pay-per-view and Sting is undefeated. The odds just don't look good for Strickland and Christian. This match has been included to boost Allin's momentum and add another win to Sting's AEW record before he rides into the sunset. It's that simple.
85% pick Will Ospreay over Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay are both acknowledged by many as two of the greatest wrestlers of their respective generations. This weekend, the two stars will clash at AEW All In, and the Wrestling Inc. team has a predominant favorite heading into the show.
85% of our staff believes the younger Ospreay will put Jericho away. A Jericho win here just wouldn't make a ton of sense given where the two men are at in their careers. That's not to say Jericho shouldn't be winning matches, but it can easily be argued that Ospreay is an icon of his generation. Moments like this are made for stars like Jericho to pass the torch to the next era's stars, and there's no grander stage for it to happen than at Wembley Stadium — in Ospreay's home country, no less.
With the home-field advantage, the benefits of youth, the storytelling potential, and Don Callis on his side, Ospreay walks into Wembley a heavy favorite. However, Jericho has never been one to go down without a fight, and it wouldn't be too shocking to see "The Ocho" pull a few tricks out of his sleeve in the ring on Sunday.
CM Punk will retain his Real AEW Title, according to a unanimous vote
This past Saturday on "AEW Collision," CM Punk — dressed as The Golden Vampire – finally answered the challenge laid out by Samoa Joe for AEW All In. With the match made official, the two former Ring of Honor World Champions will take their career-spanning rivalry to Wembley Stadium and a crowd of around 80,000 fans on Sunday.
100% of the Wrestling Inc. staff who participated believe Punk will walk away victorious against Joe this Sunday. Until their Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match in early July, Punk had been unable to defeat Joe in singles competition throughout their careers. The July 8 bout saw Punk advance to the finals, overcoming his longtime rival. Joe now looks to prove that Punk's victory was a fluke, but the Wrestling Inc. team unanimously believes Punk will retain his Real World Championship.
The July match between Punk and Joe was exciting, but many at the time felt there was a lot left on the table. Now, with another match booked in front of one of the largest crowds in wrestling history, Punk and Joe will have an opportunity to show what they can both do when they decide to go all out — no pun intended.
90% pick the Young Bucks to win the AEW World Tag Titles
While Tony Khan is confident that FTR vs. The Young Bucks will be "the biggest match in all of tag team wrestling," many fans are fixated on the backstage circumstances surrounding this title match rather than the potential in-ring action.
In the lead-up to AEW All In, Cash Wheeler, who is currently one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions, was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault with a firearm stemming from an alleged road rage incident that occurred on July 27. Wheeler was subsequently released on a bond of $2,500, and reportedly still in possession of his passport, which will be needed to gain entry to the United Kingdom for All In in London. While Wheeler is seemingly free to travel internationally, the UK could still bar him from entering the country.
With the possibility of further legal ramifications down the line, many fans and pundits believe that FTR's reign as AEW Tag Team Champions is nearing a close. In fact, an overwhelming majority of Wrestling Inc. staff — 90% to be exact — believe The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) will dethrone Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood at AEW All In, assuming Wheeler is allowed to enter England.
AEW All In will mark the third encounter between FTR and The Young Bucks, with each team scoring a victory in the previous two engagements. The Young Bucks first defeated FTR to win the AEW Tag Team Championships in November 2020. FTR later bounced back in a successful defense of the ROH and AAA World Tag Team Championships in April 2022. Now, the two teams will (hopefully) meet in a rubber match to settle the score.
50% give Saraya the nod in AEW Women's World Title Four-Way
Fitting, for a fatal four-way match where an argument could be made that each would be a logical winner, that the vote would be as non-committal as it turned out. The slight edge, with 50% of responses, goes to Saraya and we're leaning toward the hometown girl moment as to our collective why. Each woman's story tells her unique tale with regard to their time in AEW.
The defending champion, Hikaru Shida, dominated throughout a year-plus championship run in the pandemic era so to win the title back at "Dynamite: 200" was fitting and a champion retaining should never be out of the question.
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. became AEW's first real breakout star and the face of the division for much of the company's existence. A second title run makes a lot of sense here too, and the reward for Baker's run to this point culminating in epic fashion in front of 80,000+ would be a major moment indeed. (That next to – well, let's get serious – nobody doubted that she'd advance past The Bunny to compete in this match can be ignored because hey, that's not what we're here for today.)
Aside from Shida, Toni Storm is AEW's only other two-time women's champion, and her reigns coming in less than a year is an impressive feat. Walking out of this four-way as the first ever three-time champ would push Storm into a stratosphere all her own.
And Saraya, the former Paige, standing out as the sentimental favorite, battling back from five years away with a career-threatening neck injury, jumping ship from WWE to AEW, only to capture her first AEW Women's Championship in her home country, celebrating through tears is a feel-good ending that just writes itself.
75% say MJF retains the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole
On Sunday, the AEW Champion will be defending his title against his friend and tag partner Adam Cole and 75% of the Wrestling Inc. staff believes that MJF should have his hand raised in victory at the conclusion of All In.
Adam Cole is a consummate professional and a one-of-a-kind entertainer. His time as ROH World Champion and his other accolades on the independent scene made him one of the faces of non-WWE wrestling for the past ten years. Even when he was signed to WWE, he was still the face of the counterculture as the leader of The Undisputed Era and a franchise player on "WWE NXT," never making the journey to the main roster.
MJF is AEW. He is one of two AEW World Champions to have never held a world title outside the company. A central figure of AEW programming since its inception, MJF's growth from psychopathic edgelord to vulnerable babyface has won over countless fans. If Adam Cole is one of the faces of the last 10-15 years of non-WWE wrestling, then MJF is without question the face of the future of non-WWE wrestling. Their tenuous friendship/rivalry is symbolic of AEW's complicated relationships with other wrestling promotions, which are at times both bitterly competitive and refreshingly cozy.
A win for MJF would be a win for AEW as a whole. MJF defeating Cole in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium in the biggest wrestling event in the history of the business would be a tremendous passing of the torch. Whether MJF beats Cole cleanly or gives in to his base instincts and betrays his new friend, it's MJF –the problem child of AEW– that should be celebrating at the end of All In, even if it results in him being pelted with trash.
The saga of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and The Kingdom can be saved for the fall. It's time for AEW to slow down and take a victory lap by letting its most indelible character have his moment.
There is also MJF's unfinished business with the "Real World Champion" CM Punk that needs to be addressed.
Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. this weekend for all your AEW All In news, including live coverage of the event.