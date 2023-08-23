AEW All In At Wembley Is Going To Fall Flat For One Obvious Reason

All In is already a huge success for AEW. Over 80,000 fans are expected inside Wembley Stadium on Sunday, registering one of the highest attendances for a live show in wrestling history. Furthermore, Tony Khan's promotion moved the majority of those tickets long before any matches were put on the books. AEW's All In at Wembley Stadium was originally announced in early April, with tickets going on sale the next month. However, the first match for the card wasn't made official until August — which is both impressive and frustrating.

While this can be viewed as great news for AEW's business prospects in 2023, especially as the promotion aims to expand globally, the slapdash build-up to the show has reportedly left some AEW talent feeling dissatisfied. Tony Khan and his inconsistent planning for this particular pay-per-view — as well as the company's creative direction as a whole — is at the heart of their discontent. And while there's certainly a contingent of fans just excited for the event itself, there are others who feel let down by the rushed nature of the card's assembly — a recurring issue with AEW recently with this year's Revolution and Forbidden Door attracting similar criticisms.

All In is one of the biggest shows in wrestling history for a variety of reasons, and that's no exaggeration. AEW's reputation indicates that the matches should deliver and knowing Khan, he's sure to have a few surprises stashed up his sleeve. But that doesn't excuse the fact that the lackluster build has had a negative effect on AEW's overall product, and more importantly, has robbed AEW's roster of a chance to make something significant and meaningful out of this moment in history.