Saraya On How Her In-Ring Style Has Changed Since Injury

Saraya returned to the ring at AEW Full Gear on November 19, 2022, after not competing inside the squared circle for nearly five years due to a career-threatening injury that was sustained in a Live Event match against Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone. Upon her return to the ring, Saraya defeated Britt Baker in a match that went over 13 minutes — however, her in-ring wrestling style had noticeably changed.

While on her "Twitch" stream, former "NXT" Women's Champion Saraya revealed if she has to wrestle differently due to the major injury she sustained in 2017 and discussed what she needs to be more selective of moving forward. "Yes, I do actually," Saraya said. "I have to be more careful. I have to be more selective with what moves I can take. But, luckily the producer that we have at AEW, BJ, BJ Whitmer, he also has the same injury as me."

Before her Twitch stream, she had revealed the doctor that cleared her recommended that Saraya only wrestle once a month at most. She wrestled her first match in nearly two months on the January 11, 2022 edition of "AEW Dynamite," when she teamed with Toni Storm in a losing effort against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. The match drew much attention from fans due to the rumor of Mercedes Mone possibly showing up to "Dynamite" despite Saraya picking Storm as her partner. However, Mone did not appear on Dynamite.