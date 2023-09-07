Tommy Dreamer Enthused For Recent 'Boost' WWE NXT Received

During a recent episode of "Busted Open," Tommy Dreamer shared why he's enjoying the current "WWE NXT" product in the wake of main roster stars making more appearances.

"You talk about a boost," Dreamer said. "'The Man' coming back to 'NXT.' I had said this and you agreed that at one point Becky Lynch was the biggest WWE star on the roster. Her coming to 'NXT' gives one hell of a boost to 'NXT,' gives one hell of a boost to that show, and where they go with this finish — if she's going to win the 'NXT' title, that's awesome. What a boost for young Tiffany Stratton to be spotlighted in this way. It's a big, big match for her and a big match for Becky coming off one hell of a steel cage match. Enjoyed that, so yeah, the ramifications are huge, especially for what 'NXT' is."

Dreamer added, "I'm really enjoying this version of 'NXT' with a lot of influx of talent that used to be on the main roster. Like Baron Corbin has settled in very, very nicely. They were doing nothing with him but beating him. Mustafa Ali, another person doing very, very well in that division of 'NXT.' And there's a whole [list of] others, but we're talking about Becky, we're talking about Tiffany Stratton. Don't know what they're going to do, but it'll be very interesting to see what they're going to do."

The September 12 episode of "NXT" will be headlined by Becky Lynch challenging Tiffany Stratton for the "NXT" Women's Championship. Lynch is just the latest main roster star to appear on Tuesday nights. Over the last year, The New Day captured the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, while Dominik Mysterio is the current "NXT" North American Champion.

