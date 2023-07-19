Tommy Dreamer Lays Out Hopes For Dominik Mysterio As WWE NXT North American Champ

Dominik Mysterio won his first singles championship in WWE last night when he defeated Wes Lee for the "WWE NXT" North American Championship, to the shock of many fans. Speaking on today's "Busted Open Radio," veteran wrestler Tommy Dreamer explained what he wants to see out of Mysterio as the North American Champion.

"Hopefully they explain it [on "WWE Raw," and] they show highlights," Dreamer said. "He can have matches on the main roster and lose, and guess what? It's not 'NXT.' ... Dom Mysterio, we all talk about, perhaps has the most heat in WWE, so ... they're going to pay to see somebody kick his ass. If it is from 'NXT,' it's going to just highlight 'NXT,' [and] it's going to highlight that title."

Dreamer complimented Mysterio for the reactions he's been able to bring out from the crowd in recent days, especially this week. The ECW veteran sees big things ahead for the son of Rey Mysterio Jr. based on the work he's been doing with The Judgment Day since he joined the group with a heel turn at last year's WWE Clash at the Castle.

"Dom was the surprise of The Judgment Day," Dreamer continued. "I think The Judgment Day — everybody has elevated themselves. We have had a [totally] different Rhea Ripley since she got called up. ... Damian Priest is on the cusp of greatness. ... Finn Balor — man, I could totally see Finn being the man on the 'Raw' side with this title. ... This group is over. You see it. Dom needed The Judgment Day at first, and I think, ... like a good faction, everybody serves a purpose."

Prior to Mysterio's "NXT" victory last night, Lee had held the championship since October. It was Mysterio's second-ever match on "NXT," following a brief debut against Raul Mendoza in March 2022.